× Man wanted for assaulting Chesterfield Walmart worker

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a Walmart worker.

The assault happened October 25, at the Walmart at 12000 Iron Bridge Road, police said.

“This man shoplifted,” a Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers spokesperson said. “As he was approached by the loss prevention officer, the suspect assaulted him and fled the area.”

The man was last seen heading toward the apartments by Quiet Pine Circle.

If you can identify him, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.