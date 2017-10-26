This Richmond couple tied the knot with a thin blue line

Watch CBS 6 News at 6 p.m. for Greg McQuade’s “Heroes Among Us” report.

RICHMOND, Va. — Celebrating three years of wedded bliss. Sharon and Ronnie Armstead’s anniversary is fast approaching.

“No one knew we were dating. We didn’t tell anybody,” says Ronnie.

But what makes the couple so special? The pair not only took an oath of I dos they also swore to protect and serve.

“I’ve known Ronnie forever,” says Sharon. “We worked Narcotics for years together.”

Ronnie and Sharon wear the badge for the Richmond Police Department.

“November 23rd will be 30 years for me. 1987,” says Ronnie.

Acting Captain Ronnie is Commander of Special Investigation’s. Detective Sharon is attached to Major Crimes Youth and Family.

“Being a part of the entire Richmond community is the best part of the job. Being able to help people,” says Sharon.

The Armstead’s worked shoulder to shoulder for many years. Never expecting they’d find their life partner. This partnership grew to a friendship. The friendship to relationship. A little more than three years ago Ronnie popped the question.

“And he proposed to me on a cruise. In front of everybody,” says Sharon.

The hazards of the job are ever present.

“I always kiss him in the morning. And before we go to bed,” says Sharon. “And we always tell each other to be safe. We always do our job to the best of our abilities.”

The rewards for these veteran officers especially making the city a better place are priceless.

“I grew up in this city. Family in the city. Friends in the city. To me it was almost personal,” says Ronnie.

In their offices at Police Headquarters signs of their life partner are evident. Sharon decorated Ronnie’s office with some fresh flowers.

“She brought them down Monday,” says Ronnie.

Combined the Armistead’s have served 54 years in law enforcement. Now they’re serving a lifetime together.

“Every day I look forward to the next day,” says Ronnie. “Absolutely. Absolutely. You can meet your partner for life.”

Ronnie and Sharon Armistead a loving couple who tied the knot with a thin blue line.

Sharon Armstead says she may work for another two years on the Police Force. As for Ronnie, he doesn’t want to entertain the thought of retiring but says probably within five or six years he will hang up the badge.

