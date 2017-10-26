Savor Soup at the 9th Annual Holton Harvest Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – You have the chance to enjoy homemade soups, breads, spreads, and more at the 9th Annual Holton Harvest Festival coming up Saturday, November 4th at Linwood Hilton Elementary School fromNoon to 2pm. There will also be live music, festival activities, crafts, local vendors, and family friendly fall fun for all. All proceeds will benefit The Dandelion: Holton’s Outdoor Classroom. For more information you can visit https://holtonschoolgarden.weebly.com/harvest-festival.html