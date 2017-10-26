× Jimmy John’s driver charged after driving through gaggle of Geese

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Jimmy John’s delivery driver was charged with several misdemeanor crimes after he drove into a gaggle of Geese, a Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) spokesperson said.

DGIF investigated the October 24 incident along Roslyn Road in Colonial Heights.

“A Jimmy John’s delivery driver was unable to stop before driving through a gaggle of Geese in Colonial Heights,” the spokesperson said. “We do believe this was an accident, but are still working with Law Enforcement on the details.”

Two geese were killed in the incident.

The driver, whose name was not released was charged with:

Driving while on a suspended/revoked license

Violation of Federal Regulation or statute

Take game in a manner not permitted by law

