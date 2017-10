× IKEA ready to build 2nd store in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. – IKEA announced it would break ground on its new Norfolk location on November 17, WTKR reported.

The store, which will be built near Interstate 64 and Northampton Boulevard, would open in 2019.

Once opened, it would be the second IKEA location in Virginia.

The first is located at Potomac Mills in Woodbridge.

IKEA Norfolk will employ approximately 250 workers.