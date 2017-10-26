Lawsuit details ‘sexually hostile work environment’ at Richmond startup

RICHMOND, Va. — In the wake of the sudden death of one of its co-founders, a fast-rising Richmond startup is being sued by a former employee who claims she was the victim of a “sexually hostile work environment” and discrimination, fueled largely by the alleged advances of the now-deceased executive.

Iggbo, which launched in 2015 with an Uber-like business model to simplify the blood-drawing process, was sued earlier this month by former vice president of operations Janis Rosenberg on counts of sex discrimination, retaliation, discrimination under the Equal Pay Act, and breach of contract for an equity share of the company she says she was promised but never received.

Rosenberg, who resigned in April, filed suit against the Henrico-based tech startup in Richmond Federal Court on Oct. 12.

Rosenberg’s suit also names as defendants Iggbo CEO Nuno Valentine and chief medical officer Shaival Kapadia on a count of defamation.

The dispute, according to a 26-page filing, “arises from the sexually hostile work environment created by the continuous and extreme sexual harassment of (Rosenberg) by her direct supervisor, Mark Van Roekel.”

Van Roekel, who had been president and co-founder of the firm, died in March. The lawsuit states Van Roekel’s death was by suicide, committed in a motel room in Winchester three days after Rosenberg filed an internal complaint of sexual harassment against him.

Rosenberg began working at Iggbo in January 2015, after nearly two years in senior positions at the former Health Diagnostic Laboratory.

According to the suit, she accepted a lower salary than what she earned at HDL on the basis that she would receive an equity share of Iggbo, to be determined two months after her hiring. Rosenberg reported directly to Van Roekel.

NOTE: An Iggbo spokesman did not respond to calls and emails on Wednesday. Iggbo has yet to file its response to the lawsuit.