Sheriff’s Office offers important reminder for Hanover hunter

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover Sheriff’s Office reminded hunters the Hanover Board of Supervisors had passed an ordinance that made it legal to hunt with rifles in Hanover County, Virginia.

“However, there are restrictions when hunting with rifles,” a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “Please review the ordinance Sec. 24-8 and familiarize yourself prior to hunting. Thank you and stay safe!”

Sec. 24-8. – Hunting with rifles.

(a) A person may hunt deer with a rifle only as follows: (1) For hunting deer with a muzzle-loading rifle during (i) the special muzzle-loading deer season and (ii) the general firearms deer season, the person shall use only the type of muzzle-loading rifles and ammunition authorized by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and in a manner permitted by this Code.

(2) A person may use a rifle other than a muzzle loading rifle to hunt deer during the regular hunting season only as follows: a. The rifle shall be a 0.23 caliber or larger; b. The person shall hunt only from an elevated stand at least ten (10) feet above ground level; c. The rifle may have a round in its chamber only when it is on the elevated stand; and d. The person complies with all safety and other regulations of this Code and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. (b) Any person hunting deer in violation of the provisions of this section shall be guilty of a class 3 misdemeanor.

