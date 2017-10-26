Guitar Stylings from Kari Smith 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Talented singer/songwriter, Kari Smith, left the river city and spent ten years in Nashville writing and recording music. She's back in RVA and her calendar is full as she continues to follow her passion for performing. Kari is accompanied by Paige Miller in this song called "Riding with Gypsy". Catch Kari at The Ironhouse Restaurant on Saturday, November 4th at 9pm and at The Wine Loft RVA on November 9th at 8pm. For more information about Kari visit https://www.karismithmusic.com/