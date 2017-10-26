Chef Tammy Gets *Fired Up in the Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND Va. – Executive and Personal Chef Tammy Brawley, Owner of “The Green Kitchen RVA” was back in the CBS 6 Backyard Weather Garden and fired up our grill and Roasted Figs with Stinky Cheese and Prosciutto. These savory little bites of Autumn are sure to impress. Support Chef Tammy for “The Give Thanks Dinner” Saturday, November 18th from 5pm-9pm that will benefit FeedMore. For more information you can visithttp://greenkitchenrichmond.com/