RICHMOND, VA - Owner & Chef, Rick Lyons, from Lunch and Supper joins us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to share a pumpkin spiced dessert. The Urban Roost Chef's Series: Harvest takes places on Wednesday, November 8th from 5-9pm. Tickets for the 6-course dinner and beverage pairing are on sale for $80 and can be purchased at http://www.lunchorsupper.com.
Pumpkin pie fritters with espresso glaze
-
Lunch and Supper adds beer garden, expands catering
-
How About Some Lovin’ from The Oven with Cakes by Favienne?
-
Classic comfort food with a twist!
-
Shaynefully Delicious’ “Pumpkin Spice Cake Bites”
-
Visit the beach this fall!
-
-
Sweet Leanne’s Guinness Mint Chocolate Mousse
-
Cooking in The Virginia This Morning Kitchen with Mama J
-
Enjoy fresh smoked salmon with Chef Tammy
-
Chef Ausar creates Magic in our Kitchen!
-
Big Herm gets Sizzlin’ in the kitchen
-
-
Casa Italiana’s Veal Marsala
-
Sweet Leanne’s Iced Pumpkin Cookies
-
The perfect date-night at Barn Appetit