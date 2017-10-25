Water main break closes Highland Springs Elementary

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Students at Highland Springs Elementary School in Henrico will be dismissed early Wednesday due to a water main break near the school.

“It is necessary to close school for the remainder of the day so repairs can be made,” Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks said. “The school will close at 11:30 this morning. Students and staff members will be sent home at that time because we expect water service to the school will be turned off for the rest of the day.”

School buses will drive students home who normally take the bus.

Parents who need to make special arrangements should call the school at 804-328-4045.