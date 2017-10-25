Fall colors slowly emerging across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Fall foliage colors are gradually coming out across the Commonwealth. Most locations have at least moderate color so far. There are some patches of high color across parts of the state, but they are most common in the mountains.

Here are some photos from Skyline Drive, taken on Tuesday, October 24. Colors there should be approaching peak in the next week or so.

Peak color will gradually expand eastward across the state through mid-November. Sunny days and crisp nights will help bring the colors out. Unfortunately, the lack of rain over the past two months will likely affect the vibrancy of the colors in many spots.

