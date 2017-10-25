× Man killed standing along I-295 after crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the man killed standing along Interstate 295 following a Tuesday morning crash.

Charles Sharpe, 29, of Ruther Glen, was able to get out of his overturned 2005 GMC Envoy following the crash and walk over to the median.

It was there, police said, he was struck and killed by another vehicle.

Virginia State Police provided a description of events.

“At 6:37 a.m., Tuesday, Virginia State Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-295 at the 34 mile marker in Hanover County. A 2005 GMC Envoy and a 2017 Hyundai Accent collided in the northbound lanes, which caused the GMC to overturn in the left travel lane,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “[Sharpe] was able to exit his vehicle on his own and walked over to the median.”

A 46-year-old Chester man who saw the initial crash and pulled off onto the shoulder to help.

“As state police were responding to the scene of the two-vehicle crash, a 2003 Toyota Tundra traveling north on I-295 suddenly came upon the overturned GMC in its travel lane,” police said. “The Toyota’s 38-year-old male driver from Prince George, Va., swerved to the left to avoid the overturned GMC, as there was a tractor-trailer in the right lane. As the Toyota swerved to the left, it encountered the two men standing in the median and tried to avoid them. But, the two male pedestrians were struck.”

The Chester man was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. Sharpe later died due to his injuries.

Both traffic crashes remain under investigation and charges are pending in both.

