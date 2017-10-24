Petersburg man arrested in connection with VSU shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Petersburg man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on the campus of Virginia State University last week.

Police say the man arrested, identified as Khris J. Moonilal, is tied to the incident. The 20-year-old has been charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and second degree malicious wounding.

Sources tell CBS 6 that Moonilal was picked up around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Young Road.

The shooting late last Thursday night sent a VSU student to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police released surveillance photos of one of the suspects tied to the shooting.

It was the second shooting in 5 days on VSU’s campus. Police said there is no indication that the shootings are related.

Campus officials have since announced they will hire 10 more officers to patrol campus.

Other security measures include:

Collaborative patrols with the Chesterfield Police Department:

Additional lighting and security cameras, Plain clothes (undercover) and K9 operations; and Zero tolerance crime enforcement

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.