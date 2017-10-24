Multiple explosions, massive fire in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Fire crews have contained a large fire burning on Bank Street near Old Towne Petersburg. Petersburg Fire crews battled smoke and flames and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby businesses. The initial fire call brought firefighters to the area of West Bank Street and North Adams Street.

The fire burned inside Hotsy of Virginia, CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil said. Hotsy sells, rents, and repairs pressure washers, according to the businesses website.

Multiple explosions were heard from inside the building as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

There have been no reports of injuries due to the fire.

Smoke from the fire was visible from Colonial Heights and Interstate 95.

This is a developing story.

