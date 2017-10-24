Missing promoter last seen in D.C. found ‘disoriented’ at VSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police are investigating after a Ohio woman whose family said she was missing turned up at Virginia State University days after she was last seen in Washington D.C.

Family members said 23-year-old Natica Harris of Cleveland was promoting a nightclub during Howard University’s homecoming, the weekend of Oct. 21, when she disappeared.

Her family took to social media to post that she was missing. The post went viral, with celebrities like Gabrielle Union reposting and sharing the missing flyer.

Monday, a sister of Harris told media that she had been found on VSU campus, without her coat, shoes, and seemed to be confused.

VSU officials said they responded to a call and discovered a young woman wandering the campus on Monday, Oct. 23.

Officers confirmed the identity of Natica Harris, who was reported missing.

After further investigation, VSU obtained medical care for Harris and contacted the D.C. Metro Police.

A bunch of students traveled to D.C. for Howard’s homecoming weekend, and VSU students said they were shocked to learn the party promoter may have ended up hours away from the nation's capital, on their campus.

Many said they only learned the woman was reportedly found at their school through social media, and there are still a lot of unanswered questions.