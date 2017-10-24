Former school bus driver accused of sex with minors, now accused of possessing child porn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Court documents show disturbing new information about in the case of a former Henrico County school bus driver accused of having sex with and providing drugs to minors.

Anthony Mancuso, 39, is charged with three counts of having consensual sex with a minor 15 years or older.

He is also charged with four counts of selling schedule one or two drugs to a minor and two counts of tattoo or body piercing to a minor without parent consent.

He is also accused of possessing child porn, according to court documents obtained by CBS 6.

Court documents reveal DVDs in Mancuso’s possession show close to 300 child pornographic images some with bondage and videos with kids as young as infants.

If convicted, legal experts say the four DVDs could mean a lifetime in jail for Mancuso.

“A prosecutor has a whole lot of leverage because they can literally charge one criminal offense for every single one of the images,” said CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone.

The affidavit states the discs were discovered by Mancuso’s roommate on the day of his August arrest when the former Henrico bus driver was charged with having sex with and providing drugs to minors.

“He’s not just accused of having these things in his possession, he’s also accused of actually involving juveniles and doing things that would be illegal,” added Stone.

After learning of the charges, the roommate, who has two children, became suspicious and found them in a box 'hidden' with his personal belongings.

The affidavit states that the roommate viewed one of the discs and described a video of an older man having sex with what appeared to be a three-year-old girl. The roommate immediately contacted Henrico authorities and the FBI got involved.

Investigators state that the other discs involved videos of bestiality involving children, numerous videos of kids ages one-to-two years old being raped and tortured and that one of the discs contained a guide that read “A manual that teaches you to have sex with little girls... Safely.”

“Child pornography is something that is severely punishable by courts because it’s seen as something difficult to rehabilitate and so many judges come down pretty aggressively on issues like this,” said Stone.

Investigators were able to obtain a laptop from Mancuso's mother's house as a result of the affidavit.

Court documents also show that authorities were monitoring jail conversations between Mancuso, his kids and mother about his computer.

He is being held without bond on the August charges.