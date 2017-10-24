Chicken & Waffles with a crunchy twist

RICHMOND, Va. – Brad Barzoloski, chef and proprietor of the new Capitol Waffle Shop in downtown Richmond, visits our kitchen to cook up chicken waffles – but with a twist. Brad’s take on this signature southern dish includes crushed Capt’n Crunch Cereal to give the breakfast food a little quirk. Capitol Waffle Shop encourages their patrons to get creative with their waffles; by adding from a selection of ingredients that include savory meats, chewy candies, and fresh fruit and vegetables. Capitol Waffle Shop is located at 1110 E Main St., Richmond Va. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/capitolwaffleshop/