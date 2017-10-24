Anchor Bar closes Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. — A New York-based restaurant’s Richmond outpost has been shuttered after less than a year in business.

Anchor Bar, a Buffalo-based chain known for its buffalo wings, closed its location at Stony Point Fashion Park in recent days.

Employees standing outside the establishment Monday afternoon, who wished not to be identified, confirmed the restaurant’s closure.

Calls and an email to David Allred, the restaurant’s franchisee, were not returned by press time Monday afternoon.

The entryway to the restaurant was cordoned off on Monday and many of the patio tables had not been placed outside, despite scheduled dinner service in a few hours.

A new-to-market concept, Anchor Bar was brought to Richmond by Allred, a local IT veteran who opened it in February after taking over the 8,500-square-foot space left vacant since 2014 by Champps Americana.

Allred said prior to opening that he’d likely use the Stony Point location as a testing ground for additional Virginia franchises.

Anchor Bar operates five locations in New York and two spots in Canada, according to its website. The Stony Point spot was its first in Virginia.

