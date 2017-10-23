U.S. Marine working to help local veterans find homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A local retired U.S. marine is helping veterans who are returning home.

Moe Mathews leads the Richmond chapter of Veterans Path Up, a nonprofit organization based out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The organization’s mission is to provide housing for working and disabled veterans – including the homeless -- many of whom do not qualify for long term support from any government agency.

“Our main focus is not to give a hand out but we're a hand up type of organization,” Mathews said. “We want to help folks who are ready for that type of help.”

Mathews, along with many contractors and companies, are donating time, supplies, and labor to remodel a Northside home.

Mathews said the “Path Up House” will serve five veterans who are ready to become homeowners. They will pay bills and get ready for that step of becoming homeowners. To qualify they must have served for two years and have been honorably discharged.

The Richmond chapter of Veterans Path Up needs help, their goal is to finish the home by Nov. 11, but they need more man power, furniture donations and money donations.

The organization has set up a GoFundMe account and they are hoping to raising $20,000 dollars. If you’d like donate here’s a link.