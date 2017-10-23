× World Series MVP Ray Knight arrested at Virginia home

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Baseball star turned TV analyst Ray Knight was arrested and charged with assault and battery after an incident at his Alexandria home, according to Fairfax County Police.

“Officers responded to a fight call in the 7500 block of Ashby Lane around 4 a.m. Sunday, after an argument between Knight and an acquaintance, a 33-year-old man, became physical. Both men had visible injuries,” a Fairfax Police spokesperson said. “The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Knight was also treated at a hospital and then taken to the Adult Detention Center.”

Knight is due back in court January 8, 2018.

Knight, 64, won a World Series title and World Series MVP with the 1986 New York Mets.

He currently works as a baseball broadcaster for “Nats Xtra” on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN).