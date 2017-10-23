× Reynolds Metal heir to face charges in old Florida case

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. — Cornelius Florman, an heir to the Reynolds Metal fortune who was convicted of rape in Chesterfield 20 years ago, will soon be taken to Florida to face new charges.

Florman, waived extradition during a court appearance in Alleghany County last week, according to online court records. His next hearing is scheduled for November 2.

Florman was recently arrested by the U.S. Marshals on behalf of authorities in Lee County, Florida, who are charging him with the sexual battery, carjacking, and kidnapping of a woman in 1998.

Investigators said last year, a DNA match connected him to that cold case.

Florman grew up in the West End, and in 1987, he was found guilty of raping a nurse inside her Bon Air home.