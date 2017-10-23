CBS 6/Fox Sports 910 High School Football Poll
School 1st place votes Record Pts. LW
1-Hermitage (14) 9-0 167 (1)
2-Dinwiddie (3) 8-0 152 (2)
3-Highland Springs 7-1 130 (3)
4-Monacan 8-0 123 (4)
5-Manchester 7-1 96 (5)
6-Thomas Dale 6-2 88 (6)
7-Henrico 6-2 63 (10)
8-Varina 6-2 46 (–)
9-L.C. Bird 5-3 33 (7)
10-Goochland 8-0 10 ——
Others receiving votes: Collegiate (6), Louisa (6), Lee-Davis (5), Hopewell (5),
Voters: Patrick Kane, Joe Fowler, Billy Mills, Ricky Irby, Kevin Tucker, Adam Tiller, Tom Hall, Pete Mutascio, Chad Hornik, Sam Mickens, Matt Gray, Ryan Turnage, Stu Brown, Loren Johnson, Gary Hess, Gary Criswell, Jason Elkins, Rick Stoss, Sean Robertson, Lane Casadonte, Art Utley, Eric Kolenich