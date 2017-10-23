CBS 6/Fox Sports 910 High School Football Poll

Virginia boy escapes armed abduction
Posted 9:23 pm, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 09:39PM, October 23, 2017

Final Score Friday

 

 

 

 

 

School                     1st place votes   Record             Pts.              LW

1-Hermitage                    (14)                 9-0                   167              (1)

2-Dinwiddie                        (3)                 8-0                   152              (2)

3-Highland Springs                                7-1                    130             (3)

4-Monacan                                                 8-0                    123             (4)

5-Manchester                                           7-1                      96              (5)

6-Thomas Dale                                         6-2                       88             (6)

7-Henrico                                                    6-2                       63             (10)

8-Varina                                                       6-2                        46            (–)

9-L.C. Bird                                                   5-3                       33             (7)

10-Goochland                                           8-0                       10         ——

Others receiving votes: Collegiate (6), Louisa (6), Lee-Davis (5), Hopewell (5),

Voters: Patrick Kane, Joe Fowler, Billy Mills,  Ricky Irby, Kevin Tucker, Adam Tiller, Tom Hall, Pete Mutascio, Chad Hornik, Sam Mickens, Matt Gray, Ryan Turnage, Stu Brown, Loren Johnson, Gary Hess, Gary Criswell, Jason Elkins, Rick Stoss, Sean Robertson, Lane Casadonte, Art Utley, Eric Kolenich