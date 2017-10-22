Man wanted for deadly double shooting at Henrico car wash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the man wanted for a deadly double shooting at a car wash near Willow Lawn in Henrico County Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the Car Pool Car Wash in the 5500 block of West Broad Street for a shooting call just after 5:30 p.m.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds,"Lt. Chris Garrett with Henrico Police said.

Officials said 28-year-old Kevin L. Barnes of Richmond died at the scene.

Another victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries police called not life-threatening.

Officials said 26-year-old Tony Shiquan Felton is wanted for Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Malicious Wounding, and Use of a Firearm in commission of a Felony.

A woman shopping at the nearby Target snapped a photo around 5:58 p.m. of a large police presence when she returned to the store's parking lot.

"I knew something serious happened when I saw so many police cars, crime scene tape and an officer walking the Target parking lot when I walked out," she said.

"Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and have identified all subjects involved," Garrett said.

Anyone with information on Felton’s whereabouts or the crime is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

