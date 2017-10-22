Body found may be missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON, Texas — Police said a small child’s body was discovered while crews were searching for missing three-year-old Sherin Mathews in Richardson, Texas.

“The indications are that it’s most likely her, however, we have not had a positive ID,” Sgt. Kevin Perlich said.

The body was discovered Sunday morning, 15 days after the girl vanished, near East Spring Valley and Bowser Road less than half a mile from the Sherin's home, KDAF reported.

“It was in a culvert beneath the road that we found the body,” Perlich said.

A neighbor has a theory about how the body could have gone undiscovered.

“Usually they don’t come as often to cut the grass. It’s long, and there’s a bunch of trees around here,” Payam Ighani told KDAF. “They have those PVC pipes that go under the road.”

Sherin has been missing since Oct. 7 when police said her father told them he punished her for not finishing her milk by having her stand by a tree outside their fence at 3 a.m.

The child's father said that when he checked 15 minutes later, Sherin was gone.