Wheeler leads Deep Run over John Marshall 42-20

Deep Run quarterback Aiden Wheeler accounted for 254 yards of offense and five touchdowns as the Wildcats keep their playoff hopes alive in 5A South after a 42-20 win over John Marshall.
Wheeler passed for two touchdowns and ran for three more as they scored 21 unanswered points over the second and third quarters after trailing 6-0 in the first. He scored on runs of 82 and 5 before connecting with Tucker Carlson on a 35 yard score.
John Marshall quarterback Tony Wilford hit Christopher Robinson on a 37 yard touchdown to cut the lead to 21-12 but that was as close as the Justices would get. Wilford threw for 221 yards and a touchdown. Robinson had 12 catches for 131 yards while running back Eric McDaniels rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns.