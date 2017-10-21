Wheeler leads Deep Run over John Marshall 42-20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deep Run quarterback Aiden Wheeler accounted for 254 yards of offense and five touchdowns as the Wildcats keep their playoff hopes alive in 5A South after a 42-20 win over John Marshall.

Wheeler passed for two touchdowns and ran for three more as they scored 21 unanswered points over the second and third quarters after trailing 6-0 in the first. He scored on runs of 82 and 5 before connecting with Tucker Carlson on a 35 yard score.

John Marshall quarterback Tony Wilford hit Christopher Robinson on a 37 yard touchdown to cut the lead to 21-12 but that was as close as the Justices would get. Wilford threw for 221 yards and a touchdown. Robinson had 12 catches for 131 yards while running back Eric McDaniels rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns.