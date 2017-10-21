Battle of the Badges tourney raises money for sick kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Law enforcement from across Central Virginia traded in their cuffs for bats Saturday at the annual Battle of the Badges event at the Diamond.

Eight departments, including officers from Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Henrico, Hopewell and Richmond as well as VCU and Virginia State Police, took park in the special softball tournament.

The event raised money for the Children's Hospital Foundation of Richmond and also provided a day of fun for some of children who are patients at the hospital.

“Supporting the nearly 60,000 kids that the hospital sees each year for metro Richmond, it's tremendous to us,” Chesterfield Police Master Officer Joey Kierson said.

RPD warming up for first game of Battle of Badges. Playing @HanoverSheriff to hopefully advance in today's tourney. FREE at The Diamond! pic.twitter.com/VG2lztYxld — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) October 21, 2017

Uh oh...down 8-2 in the third inning! Epic comeback time! #BattleoftheBadges pic.twitter.com/q8vUpcJPyA — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) October 21, 2017

In addition to the game, there was also a donut eating contest, dunking booth and bouncy houses for the kids.

And congratulations to the Hopewell Police Department, who came out on top.