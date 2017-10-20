Photos show suspect wanted for shooting VSU student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ETTRICK, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a shooting that wounded a student at Virginia State University and placed the campus on lockdown Thursday night.

Officers from VSU and Chesterfield County Police were called to the campus, 1 block of Hayden Street, for a shooting 11:05 p.m.

"Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound," a Chesterfield police spokesperson said. "The male, who is a VSU student, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries."

A crowd of approximately 200 people was dispersed by police after the 11 p.m. shooting, Crime Insider sources said. There was no immediate explanation as to why the group was gathered.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect Friday afternoon.

Police described the suspect as a black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing between 180 pounds to 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket or hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and black shoes.

Thursday's shooting came days after a man was shot on campus over Homecoming Weekend. That shooting victim was shot on Hayden Street at about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. The campus was placed on lockdown for more than four hours.

"There’s no indication that this incident is related to the previous incident," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information that could help detectives should call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.