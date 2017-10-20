‘The Grill Sergeant” and his zesty pound cake

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Brad Turner, aka ‘The Grill Sergeant’, visits our kitchen to offer up a challenge: try baking this delicious yet simple lemon pound cake and then share a slice with a neighbor you haven’t gotten to know yet. And of course, post your picture to Virginia This Morning so we can share in your experience! For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/brad.turner.90260

Lemon Pound Cake

3 cups flour

2 cups sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup orange or pineapple juice

3/4 cups butter, melted

2 teaspoon lemon extract

4 eggs

Combine all ingredients in large bowl.

Mix at low speed until combined.

Pour into flour and greased pan.

Bake in 325*F oven for 40-50 minutes.

Insert fork/toothpick to check to see if done.