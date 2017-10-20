Teen shot in neighborhood; schools on lockdown

RICHMOND, Va. — Several schools were placed on lockdown Friday morning following a shooting in Richmond.
The shooting did not take place at a school, rather a nearby apartment complex near the 4200 block of Old Brook Road.
One person was shot, according to Richmond Police. That person, who appeared to be a teenager, was taken to the hospital. His injuries were deemed life threatening, according to police.
While police investigate, nearby John Marshall High School, Henderson Middle, and Ginter Park Elementary schools have been placed on lockdown.
Police were called to the neighborhood at about 8:55 a.m.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.
37.594236 -77.446274