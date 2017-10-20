Teen shot in neighborhood; schools on lockdown

RICHMOND, Va. — Several schools were placed on lockdown Friday morning following a shooting in Richmond.

The shooting did not take place at a school, rather a nearby apartment complex near the 4200 block of Old Brook Road.

One person was shot, according to Richmond Police. That person, who appeared to be a teenager, was taken to the hospital. His injuries were deemed life threatening, according to police.

UPDATE: @RichmondPolice say one person was shot. No word on condition. RPD officials say shooting happened at 4000 block of North Ave. pic.twitter.com/4S8cks96LE — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) October 20, 2017

While police investigate, nearby John Marshall High School, Henderson Middle, and Ginter Park Elementary schools have been placed on lockdown.

RDP officials say they got a call for reports of shots fired at 4200 block of Old Brook Rd. Several officers on North Ave. now. pic.twitter.com/y4WnYSSrKV — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) October 20, 2017

Police were called to the neighborhood at about 8:55 a.m.

