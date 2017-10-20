Woman attacked, rescued from burning Henrico home

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. — Henrico Police and firefighters are investigating a Friday morning house fire that morphed into a crime scene after it appeared the woman who lives in the home was attacked during a robbery.

Henrico Fire was called to the Highland Springs home, in the 100 block of North New Avenue, at about 5:35 a.m. Friday.

Once they arrived on scene, crews found a small fire outside the home and smoke coming from front of the house.

Firefighters entered the home and found a woman inside.

She was rescue and said to have suffered serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The question remained, who or what caused those injuries.

“It appears a crime may have occurred inside the house,” Henrico Fire spokesman Taylor Goodman said without elaborating on the injuries.

A man, who said he’s known the 78-year-old victim for 30 years, was told by police on scene someone had broken into the home during a robbery attempt. That person, the man was told, also set the house fire.

He added that the victim told him earlier this week that she’d caught a young man peeping into her home.

Police have not yet officially released information about the incident, nor a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.

Anyone with additional information about this situation can call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.