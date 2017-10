Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A woman and three children are without a home after fire tore through their Henrico County apartment Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the Midlothian Village Apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 7:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they spotted flames shooting out of an apartment window.

No one was injured.

The Red cross is assisting eleven people impacted by the fire.

Officials are investigating what sparked the blaze.