Lockdown lifted after shots fired report near two Powhatan schools

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. – A school lockdown has been lifted at two Powhatan County schools after reports of shots fired Friday morning.

Powhatan High and Flat Rock Elementary School were placed on lockdown. School officials said the shots fired report did not occur on school grounds, only near the vicinity of the schools.

Officials say the school day will proceed as normal as well as extra circular activities after school.

CBS 6 has reached out to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the incident. We are waiting to hear back.

