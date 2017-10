RICHMOND, Va. – Teresa Howel is an award winning educator turned author and has recently released her second book, ‘That Church Life 2’. The second book in the series continues to follow the Church Girl Crew as they navigate the ups and downs of life, friendship and faith. Teresa will be hosting a book signing Saturday, October 21st from 1pm to 4pm at the Barnes & Noble at Libbie Place. For more information or to order the book you can visit http://teresabhowell.com/