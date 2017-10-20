1 man wanted for 2 county bank robberies

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Investigators in both Henrico and Hanover are working to find one man they believe robbed banks in both counties.

“On Friday, October 20, 2017 at approximately 11:45 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the Union First Market Bank located in the 9600 block of Gayton Road for a robbery,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “A black male entered the bank, approached the victim and presented a note. The victim complied and the suspect left the business. No weapon was displayed.”

Police believe the same man robbed another bank earlier Friday along the 8000 block of Bell Creek Road in Hanover.

Police described the man as a black male, large build, wearing a green baseball cap with a red or pink brim, a black t-shirt, and blue jeans. He was last seeing leaving the area on foot.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.