× Armstrong HS football game rescheduled due to recent events

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Public Schools announced Fridays game between Armstrong High School and Patrick Henry High School has been postponed due to recent events in the community.

School leaders said the decision was made in conjunction with the Richmond Police Department.

“Our number one goal is to ensure the safety of our students, staff and other attendees of the game,” read the statement.

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 21 at 1 p.m. at Huguenot High School.