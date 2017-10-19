Students escape Caroline County school bus before it catches fire

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – No students were injured when a Caroline County school bus caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the bus was traveling near Sparta Road at the time of the incident.

Sources say there were around a dozen middle and high school students aboard the bus, when the driver saw smoke, pulled over and ordered everyone to get off.

After the driver and students escaped, the bus caught fire.

No one was injured during the incident.

There is no word on what started the bus fire.

