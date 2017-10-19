Explosion rocks Maryland Olive Garden as customers eat lunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUREL, Md. – No one was injured when officials said an electrical panel exploded inside an Olive Garden restaurant in Maryland Wednesday.

The blast happened around 1 p.m. at the Olive Garden on Baltimore Avenue in Laurel.

The Prince George's County Fire Department said an electric panel along the rear of the building blew up, sending debris across the parking lot and into the street.

Seventy customers and 15 employees were inside the restaurant when the explosion happened.

Officials said no one was injured.

The exact cause of the blast remains under investigation.

Rear of Laurel resteraunt had some type of explosion. No active fire. No injuries. Significant damage. PGFD 14650 Baltimore Ave pic.twitter.com/B2PAC2QfAy — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) October 18, 2017