Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Matthew Edwards, Entertainment Manager of Consumer Events for Busch Gardens, shows us around the theme park’s newest Howl-O-Sream attraction, the ‘No Escape: Case of the Haunted Hotel’. The theme of this latest escape room attraction was chosen by Bursch Garden’s fans via social media vote. Busch Gardens also brings back fan favorite haunted houses and rides to thrill visitors this October. And you can enjoy more time at Howl-O-Scream as the park extends hours of operation until midnight on Saturdays and adds two Thursday dates of October 19th and 26th to its schedule. For more information you can visit https://seaworldparks.com/en/buschgardens-williamsburg/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BUSCH GARDENS WILLIAMSBURG]