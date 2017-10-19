1,000 Richmond students to receive free wireless devices and service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 1,000 Richmond high school students will receive free wireless devices and service through the Sprint Foundation’s 1Million Project.

"We will begin to bridge the technology divide that puts our kids at a disadvantage when they go home to do their school work and don’t have access to the online resources they need," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said about Richmond's schools inclusion in the program. "If we want our children to succeed, if we want them to compete and build a brighter future, we need to give them the tools to do so, and we must connect them to opportunity."

Richmond Public Schools is one of 118 school districts around the country taking part in the program which provides hardware and wireless service to students while they are in high school.

"Having access to technology can be the bridge to academic success for many high school students," Brian Hedlund, Sprint President for the D.C., Maryland and Virginia Region, said. "Our goal with the 1Million Project is to help close the homework gap that exists for some of our youth in Richmond. These devices and internet service will provide academic opportunities that extend well beyond their classroom doors."

Richmond Schools Interim Superintendent Thomas Kranz said he was "pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Sprint on this initiative" and said he believed the "collaborative partnership will positively impact the academic success of our students."

Richmond freshman will complete a survey to determine their eligibility, according to a Richmond Schools spokesperson. That survey will ask questions like whether or not the student has internet access at home and if they have a mobile device that can be used for homework.