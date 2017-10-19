Police: Man waiting in lobby tried to rob Richmond bank

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities have arrested a 40-year-old man they say tried to rob a bank in Richmond earlier this week.

Police were called to the Suntrust Bank at 1101 Azalea Avenue at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery.

“Officers were told the suspect entered the bank and approached the teller with a note demanding money,” Koury Wilson, a spokesperson for Richmond police, said. “The employee told the suspect to sit down as she went to get the money. She then instructed another employee call police.”

Officials said the suspect, David M. Amrhein, was waiting in the lobby when officers arrived and taken into custody without incident.

Amrhein, 40, of the 5500 block of Chamberlayne Road in Henrico, was charged with attempted robbery.

If you have information that could help police, call Fourth Precinct Det. Ryan Donald at 804-646-4996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.