RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Dallas Miller of The Daily Kitchen stops in to make us a grilled cheese sandwich with a twist. Chef Dallas makes an apple, gruyere and sharp cheddar grilled cheese on an Thomas’ cinnamon swirl bread. This cozy fall food pairs nicely with a warm bowl of hearty pumpkin or butternut squash soup. For more information you can visit https://thedailykitchenandbar.com/; www.thomasbreads.com