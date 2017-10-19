Child Protective Services now involved in infant death investigation: Crime Insider

Jon Burkett will have more details on this story on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Child Protective Services is now involved in a death investigation in Chesterfield County after the death of a 3-month-old girl Sunday afternoon, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources say after finding the child unresponsive, the infants parents rushed her to a nearby Volunteer Rescue Squad. She was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center and then transferred to VCU Medical Center after sources say the child was in cardiac arrest.

The 3-month-old died at VCU Medical Center a short time later, according to sources.

Chesterfield police are calling the infant’s death a death investigation and Crime Insider sources confirm that Child Protective Services is now involved in the case.

Sources said that police and forensics were seen at the parent’s Beechnut Avenue home in the Matoaca area of South Chesterfield on Sunday afternoon.

No other details surrounding the child’s death has been released at this time.

The medical examiner says the cause of death for the infant is pending.

