RICHMOND, Va. – The Appomattox Regional Governor’s School acapella group ‘Dragon Scales’ made a return visit to our LIVE show. The award-winning Petersburg based group performs Phantogram’s ‘Same old blues’ and Toni Braxton’s ‘Unbreak my heart’. You can check them out Friday, October 20th from 8pm to 10pm at the James L. Ruffa Performing Arts Center at 512 W. Washington St. in Petersburg. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/argsdragonscales/