Son is person of interest in Henrico woman’s killing: Crime Insider

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The death of a 61-year-old woman found dead inside her Henrico County home Saturday has been ruled a homicide, and a person of interest is her son Sean Hill, Crime Insider sources Jon Burkett.

Hill is currently locked up at Henrico Jail West on breaking and entering charges.

The 61-year-old Gray was found unresponsive in her Americana Drive apartment off Parham Road Saturday morning.

Crime Insider sources say it was murder.

"Yes, I understood it was a homicide,” said a neighbor who said she was good friends with Gray and asked her identity to be withheld. She is still reeling from the tragic news.

“It makes me sick to my stomach. This hurts my heart,” she said. “Barbara was a wonderful, wonderful person. She loved everybody."

“Everybody,” included her son, Sean Rashaad Hill,” she said.

Crime Insider sources said Hill, who lived with his mom in the apartment, is that person of interest and they expect more charges to be tacked on to the breaking and entering charges in the near future.

"Sean seemed like a very caring young man who seemed to love his mother a whole lot, but I guess he got caught up with potentially what he could have in today's time," said Gray’s friend.

Crime Insider sources tell Burkett that Gray was shot to death.

Hill denied CBS 6’s request for an interview. He remains in jail with no bond. His next court appearance is next year.