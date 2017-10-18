Jefferson Davis statue vandalized for second night in a row

RICHMOND, Va. — For the second night in a row, Richmond Police are looking for the vandal responsible for vandalizing the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue.

The words “Racist ban KKK” was written on the statue in red paint. While on the scene, police said it is believed that the vandalism happened in the 11:00 hour Tuesday night. The incident comes after the word “racist” was written on the statue sometime Monday night, into Tuesday morning.

After the first incident, police said they would add extra patrols around the monument.

CBS 6 has reached out to Richmond Police about the latest vandalism and are waiting to hear back.

The city of Richmond is in the midst of discussions on what to do with the Confederate monuments.

As some cities and states opted to remove their Confederate statues in recent months, Richmond’s mayor Levar Stoney has formed a commission to discuss the issue.

Last month, a small, out-of-state, pro-Confederate group rallied near the statue to Confederate General Robert E. Lee in an effort to save the city’s Confederate monuments from possible removal. A much larger group of people held a counter-rally to decry what they considered to be messages of hate from the pro-Confederates.

