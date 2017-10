RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Kristi Genova was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen and served up her family restaurant’s classic Cavatelli Pasta with roasted butternut squash, Brussel sprouts and pancetta. Chef Kristi put Greg and Jess to work to make this delicious, fall inspired dish. You can try Chef Kristi’s homemade pastas and sauces at Casa Italiana, located at 8801 Three Chopt Rd. For more information you can visithttp://www.casaitalianarestaurant.com/