49th Annual Richmond Oktoberfest!

RICHMOND, Va. —

The oldest and most authentic Oktoberfest celebration in Virginia invites you to be German for a night at the 49th Annual Richmond Oktoberfest! The Richmond festival is patterned after Munich’s world famous Oktoberfest, combining a great party with the preservation of German heritage. Eat authentic German food and drink a variety of German & domestic beers and wines. Dance to polkas, waltzes, American standards and more by the feature band, “Die Lustigen Almdudler” from Rochester, New York, and local band, the Sauerkrauts. Enjoy folk dancing by the Hirschjäger Bavarian Dancers; the crowning of the new Oktoberfest Queen on Friday night; good German food, German pastries & bread by Reinecker’s Bäckerei from Macedonia, Ohio; beer & wine; shopping opportunities for things German, and the Kinder Korner with face painting and other children’s activities. Try your arms at the Men’s and Ladies’ stein hoisting contests both evenings for the first 30 men and the first 30 women who sign up. Win the Champion’s three liter imported beer stein. Families welcome.

The Richmond Oktoberfest runs Friday, October 20, 6:00 – 11:00 PM and Saturday, October 21, 3:00 – 11:00 PM at the Old Dominion Building, Richmond International Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond. Admission: $15; Seniors 65 & older and all military ID including active duty, National Guard and Reserve, $12; Advance purchase tickets $12; Children 15 & under FREE. Friday night only, Two College Students with ID for the price of one. Call (804) 342-0310 for more information or visit http://www.richmondoktoberfestinc.com/prices.shtml.