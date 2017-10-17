TRACK STORMS: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

ZZ Top postpones Richmond concert

Posted 2:24 pm, October 17, 2017, by

LAS VEGAS - MAY 12: Musicians Dusty Hill (L) and Billy Gibbons from the band ZZ Top perform onstage during the 2nd annual VH1 Rock Honors held at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 12, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. — ZZ Top has postponed its Saturday night concert at Altria Theater in Richmond.

“Upcoming scheduled dates on ZZ Top’s current tour, including the October 21,2017 date at Altria Theater, have been suspended and will be rescheduled,” a concert promoter said. “ZZ Top’s cornerstone bass guitarist, Dusty Hill, is addressing a stomach ailment and is following medical directive to lay low for the next few weeks.”

Tickets for Saturday’s show will be honored when the ZZ Top concert is rescheduled.