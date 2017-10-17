× ZZ Top postpones Richmond concert

RICHMOND, Va. — ZZ Top has postponed its Saturday night concert at Altria Theater in Richmond.

“Upcoming scheduled dates on ZZ Top’s current tour, including the October 21,2017 date at Altria Theater, have been suspended and will be rescheduled,” a concert promoter said. “ZZ Top’s cornerstone bass guitarist, Dusty Hill, is addressing a stomach ailment and is following medical directive to lay low for the next few weeks.”

Tickets for Saturday’s show will be honored when the ZZ Top concert is rescheduled.