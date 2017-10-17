Woman with broken ankle frustrated she can’t switch rental units

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Barbara Morris already liked to keep quiet and out of sight in her neighborhood, which she considers dangerous.

But now Morris is lying low in her Creighton Court apartment for another reason.

"I broke the ankle in my leg in three places and I can’t climb up and down the steps," Morris said.

She fell three weeks ago, on her way out of the doctor’s office. Since then, she’s been getting around with a cane.

Morris said that because of her injury it’s hard to get up and down the stairs in her two-bedroom unit.

She called the Problem Solvers when she says management at the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) failed to address her concerns.

She requested to move to a first-floor apartment.

"Both of them told me in so many words that my leg is not an issue -- that is not important to them," said Morris. “That hurt my feeling because I’m going through a lot right now. I can’t go up and down the steps.”

CBS 6 contacted the RRHA. Carol Jones Gilbert told the Problem Solvers they are looking into Morris’ claim.

Gilbert said the majority of RRHA’s units are townhomes and they have very few units with a bedroom and or bathroom on one level

Gilbert explained that residents are required to request a reasonable accommodation and are placed on a waiting list based on the date and time of their request.

Morris said she understands the rules and is thankful RRHA is paying attention to her concerns.

“I think that it’s a good thing because if it wasn’t for you…won’t nobody listen to me until I got in contact with you. That’s the only way that they will hear me," said Morris.

Morris told the Problem Solvers she's getting a letter from her doctor and filling out the necessary paperwork in hopes of relocating right away.

